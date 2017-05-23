May 23 Unizo Holdings Co Ltd
* Says it will issue 7th series unsecured corporate bonds
worth 10 billion yen, maturity date on May 27, 2022 and coupon
rate 0.52 percent per annum
* Says it will issue 8th series unsecured corporate bonds
worth 10 billion yen, maturity date on May 29, 2024 and coupon
rate 0.89 percent per annum
* Says it will issue 9th series unsecured corporate bonds
worth 10 billion yen, maturity date on May 28, 2027 and coupon
rate 1.2 percent per annum
* Subscription date on May 23 and payment date on May 29
* Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd., Mizuho
Securities Co., Ltd., SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. and Nomura
Securities Co., Ltd., will serve as underwriters
* Proceeds will be used for capital expenditure and loan
repayment
