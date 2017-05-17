BRIEF-Orotongroup explores options for sale of Co
* Previous guidance for underlying FY17 EBITDA remains unchanged at $2 - $3 mln
May 17 UNLIMITED TRAVEL GROUP UTG AB (PUBL):
* Q1 REVENUE SEK 80.2 MILLION VERSUS SEK 80.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 EBITA LOSS SEK 7.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 3.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Previous guidance for underlying FY17 EBITDA remains unchanged at $2 - $3 mln
* Sharp President Terry Gou says to apply for relisting on Tokyo bourse first section on June 29 or 30 - Jiji Further company coverage: