BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 26 Unum Group-
* Unum Group reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.02 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $1.00
* Book value per common share as of march 31, 2017 was $39.91, compared to $37.52 at march 31, 2016
* Unum Group - expectation for after-tax operating income growth per share for full-year 2017 continues to be within range of 3 percent to 6 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.98, revenue view $2.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Qtrly total revenues $2,806.5 million versus $2,725.4 million
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.