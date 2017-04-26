April 26 Unum Group-

* Unum Group reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.02 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $1.00

* Book value per common share as of march 31, 2017 was $39.91, compared to $37.52 at march 31, 2016

* Unum Group - expectation for after-tax operating income growth per share for full-year 2017 continues to be within range of 3 percent to 6 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.98, revenue view $2.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenues $2,806.5 million versus $2,725.4 million