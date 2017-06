May 25 Unum Group

* Unum Group's board of directors votes to increase common stock dividend

* Authorized an increase of 15 percent in quarterly dividend paid on its common stock

* New rate of 23 cents per common share, or 92 cents per share on an annual basis

* New rate will be effective with dividend expected to be paid in Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: