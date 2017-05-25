BRIEF-Global Oriental says unit and Layar Raya Sdn Bhd entered into a joint venture agreement
* Layar Raya Sdn Bhd and Fame Action Sdn , subsidiary of co entered into a joint venture agreement
May 25 Uoa Development Bhd:
* Entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Suileem Realty Sdn Bhd
* Deal for a total cash consideration of 81.1 million rgt
* Proposed acquisition is expected to contribute positively to earnings of UOA in future when development of said land commences Source text (bit.ly/2qnmJXQ) Further company coverage:
* Layar Raya Sdn Bhd and Fame Action Sdn , subsidiary of co entered into a joint venture agreement
LONDON, June 23 Investors pulled $7.7 billion from U.S. equities, the biggest outflows in five weeks, data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) showed on Friday, reversing the previous week's bumper inflows as bears battled with the bulls.