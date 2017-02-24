BRIEF-FG Future recommends no 2016 dividend
* SAYS RECOMMENDS NO 2016 DIVIDEND Source text: http://bit.ly/2qr0fKF Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 24 Uol Group Ltd
* FY net profit attributable S$ 287.0 million versus S$391.4 million
* FY revenue S$1.44 billion versus S$1.28 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAYS RECOMMENDS NO 2016 DIVIDEND Source text: http://bit.ly/2qr0fKF Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, May 29 The European Union needs to set simple rules on bank capital to complete its banking union under a sole EU-wide sector supervisor, ECB Governing Board member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Monday.