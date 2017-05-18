BRIEF-Tsinghuatongfang issues 2017 2nd tranche super short-term financing notes worth 1 bln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 2nd tranche super short-term financing notes worth 1 billion yuan with a term of 270 days and interest rate of 4.9 percent
May 18 UPEC Electronics Corp :
* Says it plans to issue about 16 million new shares of its common stock
* Says new shares with par value of T$10 per share and (tentative) issue price will be at T$5~10 per share
* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees
* Remaining to be offered to the existing shareholders
* Proceeds will be used to fulfill the working capital
