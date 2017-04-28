BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 28 UPL Ltd
* March quarter consol net profit from continuing activities 7.29 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol net profit was 6.81 billion rupees
* Says recommends dividend of INR 7 per equity share
* March quarter consol ttoal income 55.37 billion rupees
* Consol net profit from continuing activiities in march quarter last year was 2.34 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol totoal incoem was 45.68 billion rupees
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17