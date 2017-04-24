April 24 Upland Software Inc:

* Upland Software announces acquisition, raises 2017 guidance and raises adjusted EBITDA margin target to 40%

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $87 million to $91 million

* Upland Software Inc - purchase price paid for RightAnswers was $17.2 million in cash at closing

* Upland Software - acquisition within co's target range of 5-8x pro forma adjusted EBITDA, to be immediately accretive to co's adjusted EBITDA per share

* Upland Software Inc - RightAnswers deal included $2.5 million cash holdback payable in one year

* Upland Software Inc - sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of $26.0 to $29.0 million

* Upland Software Inc- acquired RightAnswers Inc, a cloud-based knowledge management system

* FY2017 revenue view $84.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S