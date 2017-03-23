March 23 Upland Software Inc
* Upland Software reports fourth quarter and full year 2016
financial results; provides positive first quarter 2017 guidance
* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12
* Qtrly loss per share $ 0.12
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters
* Q4 revenue $19.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $18.8 million
* Upland Software Inc sees Q1 total revenue to be in range
of $20.0 to $20.8 million
* Upland Software Inc sees Q1 adjusted EBITDA was expected
to be in range of $5.0 to $5.5 million
* Upland Software Inc - in Q1, Upland expects revenue and
adjusted EBITDA to be at upper end of previously announced
guidance ranges
* Upland Software Inc sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA is
expected to be in range of $23.0 to $26.0 million
* Q1 revenue view $20.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $82.5 million to $86.5 million
* Fy 2017 revenue view $84.6 million -- Thomson Reuters
