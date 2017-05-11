May 11 Upland Software Inc
* Upland Software reports first quarter 2017 financial
results
* Q1 revenue $20.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $20.5 million
* Upland Software Inc says Upland also affirms its guidance
for full year ending December 31, 2017
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $21.3 million to $22.3 million
* Upland Software Inc says adjusted EBITDA is expected to be
in range of $6.2 to $6.8 million in Q2
* Upland Software Inc - Qtrly net loss per common share,
basic and diluted $0.33
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.23, revenue view $20.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.53, revenue view $88.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.20, revenue view $21.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: