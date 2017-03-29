BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
March 29 Upland Software Inc
* Upland Software Inc - has joined Twilio partner program as a SAAS partner
* Upland Software - to now provide customers of its mobile commons messaging application ability to drive messaging campaigns through SMS, Facebook Messenger
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results