#Regulatory News
July 13, 2017 / 12:49 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Upland Software sees FY 2017 revenue $91.2-$95.2 mln

2 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Upland Software Inc

* Upland Software announces acquisition of waterfall international and raises 2017 guidance

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $91.2 million to $95.2 million

* Purchase price paid for waterfall was $24.4 million in cash at closing

* Upland Software Inc - ‍announced that it has raised its full year 2017 guidance to reflect waterfall acquisition​

* Says ‍upland expects acquisition to generate annual revenue of approximately $9.0 million​

* Purchase price includes a $1.5 million cash holdback payable in 18 months

* Foregoing excludes any potential future earn-out payments tied to additional performance-based goals

* Says ‍acquisition will be immediately accretive to upland's adjusted ebitda per share​

* Upland Software Inc - ‍for full year ending december 31, 2017 expects reported total revenue to be in range of $91.2 to $95.2 million

* Upland Software Inc - ‍for full year ending December 31, 2017, adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of $28.0 to $31.0 million​

* Fy2017 revenue view $89.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

