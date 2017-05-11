BRIEF-Alliance Data signs agreement to manage Diamonds International credit card program
* Alliance Data signs agreement to manage credit card program for Diamonds International, the Caribbean's largest duty-free jeweler
May 11 Surgery Partners Inc
* Upon termination of merger agreement, Co will be required to pay to NSH a termination fee of $45.6 million Further company coverage:
* Primoris Services Corporation acquires Coastal Field Services