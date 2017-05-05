GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 5 UPONOR OYJ
* SAID ON THURSDAY UPONOR INVESTS €16.3 MILLION TO EXPAND PEX PIPE MANUFACTURING CAPACITY IN NORTH AMERICA
* WILL BE EXPANDING ITS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN APPLE VALLEY, MINNESOTA WITH A EUR 16.3 MILLION ($17.4 MILLION) INVESTMENT
* EXPANSION INVESTMENT DOES NOT TRIGGER A CHANGE IN 2017 CAPEX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.