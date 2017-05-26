BRIEF-Sherwin-Williams proposes offering of $1.48 bln senior notes - SEC filing
* Proposes offering of $1.48 billion senior notes - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2t2zU6x) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
May 26 UPS Canada :
* UPS and SF Holding to establish joint venture
* Through this agreement parties will leverage their complementary networks, service portfolios, technologies and logistics expertise
* UPS Canada says plans to establish a jv and collaborate to develop, provide international delivery services initially from china to u.s., with expansion plans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Full-year 2017 net sales are now expected to be in a range of $985 million to $1.020 billion