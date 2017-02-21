BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp announces dividend increase and $40 mln financing
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
Feb 21 United Parcel Service Inc :
* UPS accelerates transformation of its smart logistics network
* Announced plans to expand its U.S. Delivery and pickup schedule to include six days for ground shipments
* Highlights for 2018 and 2019 long-term financial targets include revenue growth 4% to 6% over period
* Highlights for 2018 and 2019 long-term financial targets include adjusted diluted earnings per share up 5% to 10%
* Will offer Saturday delivery options to largest metropolitan areas and has started rollout throughout U.S.
* Highlights for 2018, 2019 long-term financial targets include planning $1 billion to $1.8 billion in annual share repurchases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTO DOMINGO, May 29 Nearly a dozen people, including current and former top officials, were arrested in the Dominican Republic early Monday for ties to $92 million in bribes paid by the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht to obtain public works contracts.