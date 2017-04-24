BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 United Parcel Service Inc:
* UPS names Juan Perez Chief Information and Engineering Officer
* Aligns Critical Technology and Engineering teams in one organization
* Forms Advanced Technology Group to develop new solutions for customers and UPS operations
* Mark Wallace will continue to lead global engineering and sustainability as a member of company's executive management committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results