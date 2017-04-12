BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 United Parcel Service Inc
* Expanded its global dangerous goods shipping program by adding more than 400 new commodities
* 400 new commodities can be accepted in its global air network and more than 300 products across its ground network in europe
* Company also increased allowable quantity of select dangerous goods accepted for shipment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results