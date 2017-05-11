BRIEF-Canada Energy Partners updates appeal process for water disposal
* Canada Energy Partners updates appeal process for water disposal
May 11 United Parcel Service Inc
* UPS files for potential floating rate senior notes and senior notes offering, size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2q8F1hg) Further company coverage:
* Canada Energy Partners updates appeal process for water disposal
June 20 U.S. investment bank Jefferies Group LLC reported a 29.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong revenue from its investment banking business.