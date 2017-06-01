June 1 United Parcel Service Inc:

* Plans for a new package processing hub in Goodyear, Arizona​

* Portion of new package processing hub is expected to begin operating later this year

* ‍UPS investment of over $180 million is part of increased capital commitment globally

* Phased hub construction modifies a 618,000 square foot structure on 140 acres in PV303 development​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: