BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
June 1 United Parcel Service Inc:
* Plans for a new package processing hub in Goodyear, Arizona
* Portion of new package processing hub is expected to begin operating later this year
* UPS investment of over $180 million is part of increased capital commitment globally
* Phased hub construction modifies a 618,000 square foot structure on 140 acres in PV303 development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.