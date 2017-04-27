BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 United Parcel Service Inc:
* UPS generates 6.2% revenue growth and increases Q1 eps to $1.32
* Q1 earnings per share $1.32
* Quarterly revenue $15,315 million versus $14,418 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.29, revenue view $15.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For U.S. domestic segment, reports Q1 2017 revenue of $9.54 billion versus $9.08 million
* For U.S. domestic segment, reports Q1 2017 operating profit of $1.08 billion versus $1.10 billion
* For U.S. domestic segment in Q1 2017, revenue increased $451 million over Q1 2016 as B2C deliveries rose
* Quarterly international segment operating profit $529 million versus $574 million
* Quarterly international segment revenue $3,058 million versus $2,914 million
* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $5.80 to $6.10
* 2017 adjusted diluted EPS guidance includes more than $400 million, or $0.30 per share of pre-tax currency headwinds
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.