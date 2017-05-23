May 23 United Parcel Service Inc

* UPS - construction is underway at Lenexa, Kansas hub in nation's midsection to add 200,000 square feet and more than 42 percent new processing capacity

* UPS - second facility about 25 miles south in edgerton community will add 197,000 square feet this fall in time for processing packages during holiday season