BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 26 Uqm Technologies Inc
* Purchase order from a Chinese OEM for delivery of its R340 fuel cell compressor systems
* Purchase order is valued at $2.2 million
* Purchase order is valued at $2.2 million

* Shipments are scheduled to begin in summer of 2017 and through fall 2017
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results