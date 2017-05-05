May 5 Ur-Energy Inc

* Ur-Energy releases 2017 Q1 results

* Ur-Energy inc - Expect to have contract sales of 241,000 pounds u(3)o(8) in 2017 Q2 at an average price of $49 per pound

* During three months ended March 31, 2017, a total of 79,340 pounds of u(3)o(8) was captured within lost creek plant

* Ur-Energy Inc - Q2 production target for lost creek is between 60,000 and 75,000 pounds u(3)o(8) dried and drummed