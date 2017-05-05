BRIEF-Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 mln preferred share offering
* Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 million preferred share offering
May 5 Ur-Energy Inc
* Ur-Energy releases 2017 Q1 results
* Ur-Energy inc - Expect to have contract sales of 241,000 pounds u(3)o(8) in 2017 Q2 at an average price of $49 per pound
* During three months ended March 31, 2017, a total of 79,340 pounds of u(3)o(8) was captured within lost creek plant
* Ur-Energy Inc - Q2 production target for lost creek is between 60,000 and 75,000 pounds u(3)o(8) dried and drummed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 19 Brazil's state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA on Monday said its board has approved a settlement to end an United States-based lawsuit opened by some affiliates of The Vanguard Group, one of its largest shareholders.