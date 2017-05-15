BRIEF-Gome Electrical Appliances Holding announces issuance of additional bonds due 2020
* Company and barclays entered into subscription agreement in connection with additional bonds issue
May 15 Uralskiy Zavod RTI Pao
* Q1 REVENUE TO RAS OF RUB 437.0 MILLION VERSUS RUB 288.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT TO RAS OF RUB 8.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS RUB 22.8 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2qIMCWV
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it expects no immediate impact on employment levels due to the carmaker's announcement it would be exporting its next-generation Focus compact car from China to North America in 2019, rather than Mexico.