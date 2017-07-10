BRIEF-Uranium Energy says exercised option to acquire Alto Paraná Titanium Project

1 Min Read
July 10 (Reuters) - Uranium Energy Corp
* Uranium energy corp exercises option to acquire the alto paraná titanium project in paraguay
* Uranium energy - now controls 100% of alto paraná titanium project located in departments of alto paraná and canindeyú in republic of paraguay
* Deal for aggregate consideration of $1.02 million
* Uranium energy - under terms of share purchase and option agreement, co issued to cic resources 664,879 restricted common shares of co at $1.54/share