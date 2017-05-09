AIRSHOW-Boeing lifts 20-year industry demand forecast to $6 trillion
* New Boeing jet gets orders, but air show seen more subdued (Adds Boeing comments, orders, background)
May 9 Uranium Energy Corp
* Uranium Energy Corp strengthens leading ISR portfolio with acquisition of fully licensed Reno Creek project
* Uranium energy - to acquire all of issued and outstanding shares of Reno Creek Holdings Inc and 100% of fully permitted Reno Creek in-situ recovery
* Uranium Energy Corp - cumulative expenditures to date of approximately $60 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pamplona Capital Management nears deal to buy Parexel; deal values Parexel, at $88.10 a share or $4.6 billion - WSJ, citing sources Source text - http://on.wsj.com/2skY6zk Further company coverage: