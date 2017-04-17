BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 Uranium Resources Inc
* Says on April 14, 2017, entered into a controlled equity offering(sm)sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co
* Pursuant to agreement, Co may offer & sell shares of its common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $30 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.