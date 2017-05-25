May 25 Urban & Civic Plc:
* Hy epra net asset value of £424.5 million (30 September
2016: £409.8 million)
* Dividend for period up 9 per cent to 1.2p per share to
recognise continued progress
* HY profit before tax for six months to 31 March 2017 was
£4.2 million (£8.4 million to 31 March 2016)
* "As at March 2017, group had 69 per cent of epra net
assets in strategic projects. Board anticipates that figure
moving higher again."
* Expectation is that co will realise current commercial
holdings over time for reinvestment in new strategic
opportunities
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)