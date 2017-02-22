Feb 22 Urban Communications Inc
* Urban Communications Inc. announces loan extension and
variation agreement
* Urban Communications Inc- Agreed to extend term of its
$4.4 million existing loan facility with mhi finance corp. To
october 2, 2018
* Urban Communications Inc - Loan principal increased to
$5,000,000 with $350,000 of principal repayable in periodic
payments prior to new maturity date
* Urban Communications - Negotiated option to repurchase all
of 26.4 million loan bonus warrants issued in connection with
initial loan, 2 loan increases
* Interest rate of loan remains at 11 percent/annum, payable
quarterly
* Urban Communications Inc - Upon exercise of repurchase
option this would represent a 15 percent reduction in company's
fully diluted share position
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: