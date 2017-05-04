BRIEF-Huarong International Financial says unit entered into single fund trust agreement
June 20 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd
May 4 Urban Edge Properties:
* Urban Edge Properties announces pricing of common stock offering
* Says offering 7.70 million common shares
* gross proceeds of approximately $194.8 million from offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd
* Deal expected to close in Q4 2017 (New throughout, adds new EQT filing, details and background)