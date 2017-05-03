BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
May 3 Urban Edge Properties
* Urban Edge Properties reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.33
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.33
* Q1 FFO per share $0.68
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.