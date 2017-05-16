May 16 Urban Outfitters Inc
* Urban Outfitters reports Q1 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* Q1 sales $761 million versus I/B/E/S view $768.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters
* Urban Outfitters Inc - As of April 30, 2017, total
inventory was $359 million, which is flat on a year-over-year
basis
* Qtrly comparable retail segment net sales, which include
comparable direct-to-consumer channel, decreased 3.1%
* Urban Outfitters - Comparable retail segment inventory
decreased 3.3% at cost, which was offset by inventory to stock
non-comparable stores in the quarter
* Qtrly by brand, comparable retail segment net sales
increased 1.5% at free people, but decreased 3.1% at Urban
Outfitters
* Urban Outfitters Inc - During Q1 continued to see strong
double-digit growth from direct-to-consumer channel and
wholesale business
* Urban Outfitters - Decline in gross profit rate in Q1 due
to higher markdowns due to under-performing women's apparel and
accessories product among others
