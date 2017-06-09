BRIEF-Chapmans enters into term sheet with AZ Pharmaceuticals
* CIL will acquire a 20% direct interest in Aunt Zelda's Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 9 Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc
* Announces 2,000,000 share repurchase program
* Repurchase program replaces prior repurchase program where board of directors authorized repurchase of up to 2,000,000 shares
* Share repurchase program will be funded with available cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CIL will acquire a 20% direct interest in Aunt Zelda's Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Issuance Of US$450 million 4.75% senior notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: