* Says Sai W. Chu appointed cfo
* Urthecast welcomes new cfo and updates guidance
* Urthecast Corp - urthecast also reports that its 2016
non-ifrs revenue is expected to be approximately $50m
* Urthecast Corp - Nakhleh will continue with urthecast
under a consulting arrangement
* Urthecast Corp - for its 2016 adjusted ebitda, urthecast
expects to be near top end of previously disclosed range of $4.2
million to $6.2 million
* Urthecast Corp - during q4, wrote down, as a non-cash
asset impairment charge, its international space station-based
sensors by a further $3.1 million
* Urthecast-Preliminary view for 2017 is for growing
non-ifrs revenues, expanding adjusted ebitda margins over 2016
with similar seasonality to that of 2016
