BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Leidos Holdings Inc:
* U.S. Army awards Leidos tactical unmanned aircraft systems prime contract
* Leidos Holdings Inc - total contract value of $900 million for all awardees
* Leidos Holdings Inc - awarded a prime contract by U.S. Army to provide tactical unmanned aircraft systems (TUAS) technical services and field support
* Leidos Holdings - multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has a three-year base period of performance, two one-year options
* Leidos Holdings Inc - Leidos is one of three contractors eligible to compete for work under contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results