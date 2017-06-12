BRIEF-Dean Foods Co acquires Uncle Matt's Organic
* Dean Foods Co says announced today that it has acquired Uncle Matt's Organic
June 12 Raytheon Co:
* U.S. Army awards Raytheon $116.4 million contract for long-range precision fires technology maturation and risk reduction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Google says working on a new video format, called VR180, that it believes will make virtual reality content easier to create - blog Source text : http://bit.ly/2s0dwps Further company coverage: