April 19 U.S. Bancorp

* U.S. Bancorp reports first quarter 2017 earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.82

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* U.S. Bancorp - Qtrly return on average common equity 13.3 percent versus. 13.0 percent last year

* U.S. Bancorp - Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in Q1 of 2017 was $2,995 million, an increase of $107 million (3.7 percent) over Q1 of 2016

* U.S. Bancorp-Estimated common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio using basel iii fully implemented standardized approach was 9.2 percent at March 31, 2017

* U.S. Bancorp- Provision for credit losses for Q1 2017 $345 million, was $3 million,0.9 percent higher than prior quarter,$15 million,4.5 percent higher than Q1 of 2016

* U.S. Bancorp - Total net charge-offs in Q1 of 2017 were $335 million, compared with $322 million in Q4 of 2016, and $315 million in Q1 of 2016

* Common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 9.5 percent at March 31, 2017, compared with 9.5 percent at March 31, 2016