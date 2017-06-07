BRIEF-Asia United Bank Corp clarifies on Business Mirror news article on June 22
* Refers to news article titled "AUB to expand consumer banking with more branches nationwide" in Business Mirror on June 22
June 7 U.S. Bancorp
* U.S. Bancorp - on June 7, co issued EUR 1 billion aggregate principal amount of 0.850% medium-term notes, series X (senior), due June 7, 2024 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Refers to news article titled "AUB to expand consumer banking with more branches nationwide" in Business Mirror on June 22
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTS SANDRA LIENHART AS THE NEW CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)