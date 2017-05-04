May 4 U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC):
* U.S. CDC gives investigation update regarding multistate
outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing E. Coli infections linked to
I.M. Healthy Brand Soynut Butter
* U.S. CDC says thirty-two people infected with the outbreak
strains of STEC O157:H7 were reported from 12 states
* U.S. CDC says there were 12 hospitalizations related to
multistate outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia Coli
* U.S. CDC says 3 more sick people have been reported since
last update on march 30, most recent illness started on April 18
* U.S. CDC says no deaths were reported from multistate
outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia Coli O157:H7
infections
Source text : (bit.ly/2m3YfTg)