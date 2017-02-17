BRIEF-Hanall Biopharma to dispose treasury shares for 131.7 mln won
* Says it will sell 30,000 shares of common stock from May 30 to June 5
Feb 17 U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):
* Begun review of air quality associated with use of air hoses attached to protective suits worn in its Biosafety Level-4 labs
* "There is no known exposure to hazardous pathogens or contaminated air within the labs"
* Review is focusing on whether staff who have used the hoses could have been exposed to unknown chemical compounds from the hoses themselves
* "There is no known risk to the public"
* Suspended laboratory work that involves use of air hoses attached to protective suits worn in its Biosafety Level-4 labs during review period
* Rich Wisdom Ltd shall transfer and assign to transferee limited partnership interest for a consideration of US$3.72 million