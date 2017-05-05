BRIEF-Oventus Medical seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement regarding a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 5 U.S. Centers For Disease Control And Prevention:
* U.S. Centers for Disease Control And Prevention updates guidance on interpretation of Zika testing results for pregnant women
* U.S. CDC says new data suggest Zika virus infection may result in Zika antibodies staying in the body for months after infection for some individuals
* U.S. CDC says recommends new guidances for healthcare professionals evaluating women without symptoms who had potential Zika exposure
* U.S. CDC says recommends screening of pregnant women for risk of zika exposure and symptoms of Zika
* U.S. CDC says recommends testing pregnant women for Zika, using nucleic acid testing, if they develop symptoms at any point during pregnancy
* U.S. CDC says recommends considering nat testing at least once during each trimester of pregnancy to detect evidence of Zika virus
* U.S. CDC says recommends considering testing specimens obtained during amniocentesis to detect evidence of Zika if amniocentesis is performed for other reasons
* Surgery Partners Inc announces pricing of $370 million senior note offering