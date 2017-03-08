WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 8 (Reuters) -
* U.S. CDC - investigation update regarding multistate outbreak of stec infections linked to I.M. Healthy brand soynut butter
* U.S. CDC- on march 7, 2017, the soynut butter company recalled all varieties of i.m. Healthy soynut butters and i.m. Healthy granola products.
* U.S. CDC-4 more ill people reported from 4 u.s. States due to outbreak of e. Coli infections linked to i.m. Healthy brand soynut butter
* U.S. CDC - two additional people were hospitalized in relation to stec infections outbreak, including one with a type of kidney failure Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2m3YfTg]
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.