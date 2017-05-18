UPDATE 3-Jefferies' profit boosted by strong investment banking revenue
* Total net revenue up 8.3 pct (Adds Breakingviews link, Leucadia share price)
May 18 (Reuters) -
* U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on CNBC says we are not in a reciprocal mode on trade
* U.S. Commerce Secretary Ross on CNBC says don't see any reason for policy delay
* U.S. Commerce Secretary Ross on CNBC says renegotiating NAFTA is imminent, will happen very soon
* Total net revenue up 8.3 pct (Adds Breakingviews link, Leucadia share price)
ZURICH, June 20 A Novartis drug to treat a leading cause of vision loss in people over 65 does not need to be injected as frequently as a rival medicine from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to be effective, clinical trials showed on Tuesday.