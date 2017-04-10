BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 10 US Concrete Inc:
* U.S. Concrete acquires aggregates operation in new jersey
* US Concrete Inc- acquisition will have an immediate positive impact on our operating results
* US Concrete - in connection with deal, was assigned long-term lease with South Jersey Port Corp for export dock located about 6 miles from aggregates operation
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018