BRIEF-Total Energy Services says unit purchases $39.6 mln of senior unsecured notes
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. purchases $39.6 million of senior unsecured notes
May 26 United Parcel Service Inc
* U.S. Judge orders UPS to pay nearly $247 million in damages in New York lawsuit over illegal shipments of cigarettes – Court ruling
* U.S. Judge awards New York state $165.8 million and New York City is awarded $81.1 million in lawsuit over UPS illegal cigarette shipments – Court ruling
June 23 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global head of equity capital markets, Stephen Pierce, is retiring from the role after 31 years at the firm, Bloomberg reported on Friday.