March 14 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:

* Battery chargers for XBOX ONE video game controllers recalled by performance designed products due to burn hazard

* Recalled about 121,000 units in U.S.

* No injuries have been reported

* Received 24 reports of chargers overheating, including 6 reports of chargers emitting burning odor, relating to recall

* Recall involves Energizer XBOX ONE 2X smart chargers used to charge XBOX ONE video game controllers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: