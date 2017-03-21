BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
March 21 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission :
* Polaris recalls Sportsman 850 and 1000 All-Terrain Vehicles due to burn and fire hazards
* Recall involves all model year 2015 and 2016 Polaris Sportsman 850 and 1000 model All-Terrain Vehicles
* Polaris has received at least 793 incidents, including reports of warped, melted or burned side panels, 47 fires, four minor burn injuries
* Recall involves 19,200 Polaris ATVs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.