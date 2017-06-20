WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:
* Staples recalls Hazen Mesh office chairs due to fall hazard
* U.S. CPSC - Staples recalls about 124,000 Hazen Mesh office chairs due to fall hazard
* U.S. CPSC - Staples has received 20 reports of legs breaking on chairs, including three reports of injuries resulting in minor cuts and bruises
* U.S. CPSC - Recall was conducted voluntarily by company under CPSC'S fast track recall process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.